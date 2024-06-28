Canada Day Events in St. John’s

There will be several events taking place in St. John’s to celebrate Canada Day on July 1. All events are accessible, and all activities are free of charge.

The first is a Sunrise Celebration from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. at Signal Hill National Historic Site. A free, wheelchair-accessible Metrobus Shuttle will bring you from the Signal Hill Visitor Centre up to Cabot Tower. After the return shuttle, join everyone for free birthday cupcakes at the Signal Hill Visitor Centre.

There will be a Family Fun and Entertainment event from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in King George V Park. The event will include bouncers, Laser Tag, balloon twisters, interactive games, a cultural concert and activities, free birthday cupcakes and more.

Pets are not permitted at King George V Park.

Due to the provincial fire ban, the fireworks show has been cancelled.