Canada Day Celebrations in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s has announced Canada Day activities that will take place on July 1.

There will be a Sunrise Celebration at 6:00 a.m. on Signal Hill. A free Metrobus Shuttle will bring attendees from the Signal Hill Visitor Centre up to Cabot Tower.

There will be a Family Fun and Entertainment event from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at King George V Park. The event will include bouncers, Laser Tag, balloon twisters, interactive games, a cultural concert and activities, free birthday cupcakes and more.

From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be a Live Music and Fireworks Show at Quidi Vidi Lake.

All Canada Day events in St. John’s are accessible, and all activities are free of charge.