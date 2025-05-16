Campbells Creek man charged by RCMP for flight from police and dangerous operation

Criminal charges have been laid by Bay St. George RCMP against 32-year-old James Marche of Campbells Creek.

On May 14, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Stephenville. The driver failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner, passing a number of vehicles, including a school bus. In the interest of public safety police did not pursue. In continuing the investigation, police confirmed the identity of the driver as James Marche.

With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, Marche was arrested on May 16 without further incident.

Marche is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation

Flight from police

Breach of release order



Additionally, he was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for improper passing.

Marche appeared in court this morning and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance will take place on Thursday, May 22.

Bay St. George RCMP looks to identify possible witnesses or those having dash cam or surveillance footage of the incident. The dangerous driving occurred in the areas of the Hansen Highway, West Street and Kippens Road in Stephenville between 2:20 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

The investigation is continuing.