Calmer weather returns to close out the work week

The cutoff low-pressure centre that has kept the weather very unsettled across the Island for most of this week finally drifts into the North Atlantic, away from the Province tonight. In its wake, we will see one more round of rain and wet snow tonight before the weather improves markedly for Thursday. What I mean by that is there will be no areas of significant precipitation. That being said, there will be some light snow in parts of Labrador West Thursday and Friday. Snowfall amounts should only total a few centimeters.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week and the weekend, the weather across NL looks to remain quiet. The next chance of significant weather is early next week, and with that will come the chance for more rain and snow across much of the province.
Newfoundland Forecast
Wednesday Night
Eastern and central areas will see periods of wet snow or rain. Very little, if any, snow accumulation can be expected. The West Coast, Great Northern Peninsula and South Coast will be dry and mostly cloudy. I cannot rule out a scattered flurry. Lows across the board near 0. Winds from the north or northeast at 15 to 30 km/h.
Thursday
Cloudy to mostly cloudy for eastern and central areas. The West Coast, South Coast and Northern Peninsula will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs range from 0 east and Central to 3 on the West and South Coast to 1 on the Northern Peninsula.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs of -1 to +3. Readings will be coolest in areas of onshore, northerly winds.
Saturday
Sun and cloud central, south and east with some isolated flurries. The West Coast will see a mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered flurries or showers. Highs of 0 to 3.
Sunday
Flurries on the West Coast, otherwise it’s a mix of sun and cloud across the Island. Highs of 1 to 4.
Monday
Chance of snow. Highs near 0.
Labrador Forecast
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures of -2 to -10. The coldest readings will be found on the North Coast.
Thursday
Sun and cloud on the coast. Expect flurries around Labrador City and Wabush and around Upper Lake Melville. Highs range from -4 in the north to 2 in the south and west.
Friday
A few flurries in the West, especially around Churchill Falls, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs between 0 and -2.
Saturday
Flurries. High temperatures of -1 to -3.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy. Highs of 0 to -4.
Monday
Mostly cloudy. Risk of flurries in the west. Highs near 0.