Calmer weather arrives mid-week, but we’re watching Friday closely

Posted: February 18, 2025 8:36 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

The weather across the Province will be much calmer on Wednesday compared to the weekend and the start of this week. That calm weather lingers into Thursday before our next weather-maker arrives Friday. This system looks to bring another round of significant snowfall to eastern Newfoundland during the second half of the day. I break down all the details in the video above.

