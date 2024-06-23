News Sports

Callum Drever, Kate Bazely win 2024 Tely 10

Posted: June 23, 2024 7:54 pm
By Rosie Mullaley



video
play-sharp-fill

Callus Drever and Kate Bazely won the 2024 Tely 10 on Sunday. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

Post Views: 110

Scroll to top Hide picture