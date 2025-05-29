Call for Proposals issued for Community Violence Prevention Grants

The province announced a call for proposals for the 2025 Community Violence Prevention Grants Program.

Funding for the program is made possible through a $13.6 million, four-year bilateral agreement with Women and Gender Equality Canada under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

The program’s objectives support targeted and community-driven efforts, led by community partners within Newfoundland and Labrador, to address the complex root causes of gender-based violence, violence against women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, particularly those living in rural areas, and to help reduce underlying risk factors that lead to harm and victimization. In 2024, more than $520,000 in funding was awarded for 14 projects.

Projects must be related to community-based violence prevention, to a maximum request of $50,000.

Consideration will be given to proposals that focus on:

Building community support networks, especially at the regional and or municipal levels.

Supporting survivors, their families, and their communities.

Engaging men and boys in gender-based violence prevention.

Ending the normalization of violence within communities.

Addressing stigma against gender-based violence.

Promoting healing and mental well-being of those impacted by gender-based violence.

Program guidelines, criteria, application form and contact information can be found here. Applications must be submitted to the provincial Office of Women and Gender Equality on or before June 27 at 4:00 p.m..