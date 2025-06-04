Call for proposals issued for Community Violence Prevention Grants

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Sherry Gambin-Walsh has announced a call for proposals for the 2025 Community Violence Prevention Grants Program.

Projects must be related to community-based violence prevention, to a maximum request of $50,000.

Consideration will be given to proposals that focus on building community support networks, especially at the regional and or municipal levels, supporting survivors, their families, and their communities, engaging men and boys in gender-based violence prevention, ending the normalization of violence within communities, addressing stigma against gender-based violence, or promotes healing and mental well-being of those impacted by gender-based violence.

Applications are due on or before June 27 at 4:00 p.m.