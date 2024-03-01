Cain’s Quest Snowmobile Endurance Race Gets Under Way on Sunday

Cain’s Quest, the longest snowmobile race in the world, begins on Sunday. Racers from across the country, including teams from Newfoundland and Labrador, will embark on the journey of a lifetime, departing Tanya Lake in Labrador City at 10:00 a.m.

Travelling in pairs, 32 teams have signed up for the challenge. Racers will stop at checkpoints and required rest layovers in five communities throughout Labrador before returning to the finish line on Tanya Lake.

The province has supported Cain’s Quest since the first race was held in 2006 and is investing a total of $116,760 in this year’s race.

“Cain’s Quest has earned a reputation for the extensive work it devotes to organizing an endurance snowmobile race that is the most challenging of its kind in the world,” says Premier Andrew Furey.

Cain’s Quest is an extreme endurance race which is held every two years. During the race, participants cover more than 3,000 kilometres of Labrador’s rugged, challenging terrain.