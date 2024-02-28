Cain’s Quest ready to race: events begin today

The 2024 Cain’s Quest team is geared up and ready to race!

The race will take place on Sunday, March 3 when 35 snowmobile teams will begin a multi-day race through 3,500 kms of the wildest Labrador backcountry, and 15 mandatory checkpoints, launching the world’s longest – and toughest – snowmobile endurance race.

Events will begin today with racer check-ins, followed by the traditional Fan Night on Feb. 29, and opening ceremonies on Mar. 1. Racers will line up at the start line on Tanya Lake on the morning of March 3. From there racers will travel through the 15 checkpoints in the most remote corners of Labrador before returning to the finish line and award ceremony in Labrador City on March 10.

The racers can be tracked online at https://cainsquest.com/tracking/live-tracking/

The winning team will take home a cash prize of $50,000.