Cabin owners urged to evacuate with new wildfire in central Newfoundland

Cabin owners in the Martin Lake and Great Rattling Brook areas in Central Newfoundland are advised to leave their cabins immediately due to a wildfire.The area is located off Route 360 (Bay d’Espoir Highway), approximately 36 kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway. A ground crew and helicopter are responding to the fire. Residents and cabin owners are asked to monitor official government sources for all updates.A province-wide fire ban is now in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires is available on the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).