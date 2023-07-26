Justice News

C.B.S. man charged after RCMP firearms investigation

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on July 26, 2023 at 11:22 am

A 39-year-old Conception Bay South man has been arrested after Canada Border Services Agency intercepted and seized eight firearms suppressors that were destined for his home.

Michael Melnychuk faces 24 charges as a result of an investigation by the  RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Federal Serious and Organized Crime division, in collaboration with CBSA 

The probe began in April after the CBSA’s finding and alerted the RCMP

Melnychuk is charged with eight counts each of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and possessing it knowing it wasn’t licenced, along with four counts each of importing a prohibited device without lawful authority and importing it knowing it was unauthorized.

He’s not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30.

Post Views: 39



About the Author
Rosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
Scroll to top