C.B.S. man charged after RCMP firearms investigation

A 39-year-old Conception Bay South man has been arrested after Canada Border Services Agency intercepted and seized eight firearms suppressors that were destined for his home.

Michael Melnychuk faces 24 charges as a result of an investigation by the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Federal Serious and Organized Crime division, in collaboration with CBSA

The probe began in April after the CBSA’s finding and alerted the RCMP

Melnychuk is charged with eight counts each of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and possessing it knowing it wasn’t licenced, along with four counts each of importing a prohibited device without lawful authority and importing it knowing it was unauthorized.

He’s not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30.