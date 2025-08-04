C.B.N. evacuation order spreads north to Western Bay; Ochre Pit Cove on alert

An evacuation order has been issued for sections of the Town of Holyrood – including Route 60 from Beaumont Place to the bridge at the entrance of Holyrood, including all side roads, as well as the Terminal Station, Duff’s Road and Green Acres Subdivision, to evacuate immediately.

Water bombers and ground crews are working on fire suppression.

RCMP has closed Route 60 from Beaumont Place in Holyrood to the bridge at the entrance of Holyrood (CBS side). Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A reception centre is available at Conception Bay South Arena, 13 Mifflen Drive, until 5:00 p.m. Evacuees arriving after 5:00 p.m. are asked to go to Robert French Memorial Stadium, 70 Legion Road.





That order has since spread to the very western part of Conception Bay South. An evacuation order is now in effect for the area from 1820 Conception Bay Highway to the western boundary of Conception Bay South. Anyone who has been evacuated, please register at the Conception Bay South Arena.





Residents from 1375 Conception Bay Highway to 1820 Conception Bay Highway, including all roads in between, are asked to prepare to evacuate should it become necessary. Residents in the advisory zone are not required to evacuate at this time but should be prepared in case the situation changes.



The news came after an earlier evacuation order for the towns of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston, which stems from extreme wildfire behaviour in the area. The wildfire is approximately one kilometre from the community.

A reception centre has been set up at Persalvic School Complex in Victoria.

Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation. For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively monitoring this situation. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.