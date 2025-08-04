C.B.N. evacuation order spreads north to Western Bay; Ochre Pit Cove on alert

An immediate evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Western Bay stemming from extreme wildfire behaviour in the area, the provincial government announced on Facebook late Monday night.
An evacuation alert has also been issued for the residents in the unincorporated area of Ochre Pit Cove. Residents are advised to be prepared to evacuate the community on short notice.
Evacuees are advised to head NORTH on route 70 and to register with the Canadian Red Cross at the reception centre at Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, or by calling 709-729-0921.
