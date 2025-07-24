Byrne to host NL Jobs Forum Summit in Baie Verte

Minister of Jobs, Immigration and Growth Gerry Byrne will host a Newfoundland and Labrador Jobs Forum Regional Summit today at the Baie Verte campus of the College of the North Atlantic.

The summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Regional Summit will bring together key partners to exchange information around labour market dynamics, discuss shared priorities and form stronger partnerships to support healthy and productive labour markets in the region, with a particular focus on the mining industry.