Byrne Participating in National Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers Meetings

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne is meeting with his national counterparts in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to discuss issues surrounding the future of Canada’s fisheries.

The Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers meeting takes place today and tomorrow.

Byrne will raise concerns about the federal government’s plan for mismanagement of fisheries resources, including northern cod and redfish. He will also focus on the recent call from Canada’s premiers for greater engagement and collaboration from the federal government regarding fisheries.