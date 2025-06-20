Byrne attending the Baie Verte Mining Conference

Minister of Jobs, Immigration and Growth Gerry Byrne will be speaking at the 36th Annual Baie Verte Mining Conference today.

The event takes place at the Tommy Rickets Arena in Baie Verte at noon.

The Annual Baie Verte Mining Conference, hosted by the Baie Verte Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, provides an opportunity for individuals from business, government, the mining and geological industry and the investment community to meet to exchange information and ideas about the mining industry to increase exploration activity and expand the economy.