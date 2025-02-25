Buy From Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Campaign Targets New Export Markets

The Provincial Government will be leading a series of market development and expansion initiatives in the coming weeks.

The goal is to secure new trading partners that reduce reliance on the U.S. market for Newfoundland and Labrador businesses. The United States is currently Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest trading partner. The province says tariffs could put roughly 10,000-20,000 jobs in the province at risk.

There are a number of initiatives the province is taking to increase trade in the province.

Premier Furey will be in Toronto for the next meeting of the Committee on Internal Trade. Furey will lead a delegation at the Prospectors and Developments Association of Canada conference in Toronto.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Siobhan Coady will travel to the United Kingdom to meet with senior government officials and business leaders to advance the business and investment trade relationship.

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne will travel to Boston to attend the largest seafood trade show in North America and meet with key customers of Newfoundland and Labrador seafood exports.

Furey will also travel to Japan with a focus on enhancing government-to-government relations, building on and promoting new opportunities in the energy and critical minerals sectors, and working to expand fisheries opportunities in the Asian market.