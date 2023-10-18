Busy weekend for RCMP following numerous traffic stops

Police issued numerous tickets, license suspensions and vehicle seizures this past weekend.

On Friday, police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Stephenville Crossing, resulting in a 25-year-old man being ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license. His vehicle was seized and impounded. Later that night, at 10:00 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in St. Fintan’s. A 36-year-old man showing signs of alcohol impairment had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle seized and impounded. The driver provided police with a breath sample above the provincial limit for alcohol.

Early into the next morning, police stopped a suspicious vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook. A 24-year-old Gander man was ticketed for driving with a suspended license and without insurance. His vehicle was seized and impounded. Moments later, in the same area, another vehicle was stopped. A 28-year-old Gander woman was ticketed for driving without registration or insurance. Her vehicle was also seized and impounded.

Later in the evening, following a traffic stop in Reidville, a 62-year-old man was ticketed for driving without registration or insurance and his vehicle was impounded. Hours later, a vehicle was stopped on the New Road in Bonne Bay, where a 69-year-old Deer Lake man showed signs of alcohol impairment. He provided a breath sample above the provincial limit. His license was suspended and vehicle was impounded.

Around midnight Saturday night, police conducted a traffic stop on the Main Road in Trout River. A 24-year-old woman showing signs of impairment provided a breath sample above the provincial limit. Her license was suspended and her vehicle was seized and impounded. She was also ticketed for having an expired driver’s license. The passenger in the vehicle was ticketed for having open alcohol inside the vehicle.

Less than an hour later, another traffic stop was conducted on the Main Road in Trout River. This time, a 32-year-old woman showed signs of alcohol impairment. She provided a breath sample above the provincial limit and her license was suspended.