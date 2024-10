St. John’s and Corner Brook will both see cruise ships this weekend. On Saturday the Ultramarine will arrive in St. John’s at 7:00 a.m. and depart at noon on Sunday.

The Ocean Adventure is expected on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. and will stay until Monday.

On the west coast, the Grandeur will arrive in Corner Brook on Sunday with 750 passengers. The ship is expected in port at 9:00 a.m. and will depart at 5:30 p.m.