Busy cruise season ahead as more than 600 ships bound for Atlantic Canadian ports in 2024

On the heels of a record-breaking 2023 cruise season, the Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) is preparing to reach even greater heights in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome over 600 cruise ship calls to Atlantic Canada this year,” said Sarah Rumley, ACCA Executive Director. “With a forecasted growth of 10% in cruise passenger visits for the upcoming season, we are optimistic that the cruise industry will continue to flourish well into the future.”

On April 6, the Atlantic Canada cruise season will begin when the MSC Poesia calls the Port of Halifax. Also, several vessels will make their maiden voyage in port this year.