Burin Peninsula EverWind Green Fuels Project advances in assessment process

The Burin Peninsula EverWind Green Fuels Project has advanced in the assessment process.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster has approved the guidelines for the preparation of the environmental impact.

EverWind Green Fuels is proposing to construct and operate on the Burin Peninsula, a 10 gigawatt onshore wind project consisting of three wind farms with up to 1500 turbines; three solar farms with a total of total capacity of 2.5 GW; and a 5.5 GW hydrogen/ammonia production facility north of the Town of Marystown.