Broadcasting legend Vince Gallant passes away

Vince Gallant, a broadcasting legend in this province, has passed away. He was 88.

Known for his smooth voice, professional delivery and news sense, he was an icon in the business – spending much of his career as one of VOCM’s most familiar and trusted broadcasters. He was also an anchor and news director with CJON Television in 1970s.

“He was a great broadcaster. Whether he was on script or not, Vince was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” says former NTV news director Jim Furlong, who has spent over 50 years in the business. “He was such an incredible talent.”

Gallant retired just five years ago after 65 years in radio and television, including over three decades at VOCM in St. John’s. He started his career in Summerside, PEI in the mid-1950s. He moved on to Charlottetown, and then ATV in Halifax. In the 1960s, he made the move to Montreal, where he worked for station owner Geoff Stirling, who convinced him to move to Newfoundland, hiring Gallant as NTV’s news director in 1976. He made the move to VOCM in the early 1980s.

Gallant received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the RTDNA in 2005.