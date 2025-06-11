Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader, dies at age 82

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ visionary who inspired Good Vibrations, California Girls and other anthems, has died at 82.

His family posted news of his death to his website and social media accounts this afternoon.

The eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers, Brian was a music genius. He and his fellow Beach Boys rose to fame in the 1960s He was one of rock’s greatest but was also a tormented soul.

The band ranks among the most popular groups of the rock era, with worldwide sales of more than 100 million. The 1966 album Pet Sounds was voted No. 2 in a 2003 Rolling Stone list of the best 500 albums.