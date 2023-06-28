BREAKING NEWS: Pieces of wreckage from the Titan returns to St. John’s this morning

The debris that was found near the wreckage of the Ttitanic from the Titan submersible returned to St. John’s this morning. Canadian and U.S. officials have launched investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that claimed five lives.
Last Thursday, a debris field was found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage. The vessel carrying the debris of the OceanGate submersible, The Horizon Arctic, made its way back to the province’s capital this morning. The debris found will be key evidence in the investigation of the fatal occurrence involving the Polar Prince and Titan submersible.
NTV News is covering the story and will have more this evening.