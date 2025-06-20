Evacuation order lifted for Badger

The provincial government has lifted the evacuation order for Badger effective immediately. All residents are allowed to return to their properties.
Residents are advised that there is still an active wildfire and there may be fire crews on scene working any hot spot areas. They can also expect to continue to see some smoke and action by aircraft. Residents are asked to proceed with caution and to seek guidance from town officials and first responders, if needed.
For any residents that may require transportation back to Badger, buses will be at Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium from 1:30-2:00 p.m. and the Mount Peyton Hotel from 2:00-2:15 p.m. Anyone who requires transportation to Badger should register at 709-729-0921.
The reception centre at the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium will remain open for the remainder of the day to for anyone that may require extended support. For inquiries, please call 709-729-0921.