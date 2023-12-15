Dean Penney charged with murdering estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney after seven-year investigation

BREAKING: On Dec. 15 the RCMP arrested Dean Penney, the estranged husband of Jennifer Hillier-Penney, and charged him with first degree murder. Penney, who was arrested in Deer Lake, will appear in court later Saturday, likely by telephone.
Police say Hillier-Penney’s body has not yet been recovered. The St. Anthony woman was last seen Nov. 30, 2016, the night her sister dropped her off at her estranged husband’s home. Hillier-Penney was said to have been going to spend time with her daughter, but was never heard from again.
“Seven years of investigative diligence have brought us to this point,” said Insp. Tracy Edwards. “From the beginning, our goal has been to get answers for Jennifer’s loved ones and to bring anyone responsible for her disappearance to justice. I commend the RCMP NL Major Crime Unit, which led this investigation, and the St. Anthony Detachment for its support. On behalf of the RCMP, I extend deepest condolences to Jennifer’s family and friends.
“We acknowledge that seven years is a long time to go without answers. The anguish felt by Jennifer’s loved ones and the community was always top of mind as we worked our way through a complex investigation that began with ruling out all reasonable explanations for Jennifer’s disappearance and then moving to identifying the person criminally responsible. These investigations take time, cannot be rushed and must be pursued with diligence and a commitment to investigative excellence.”