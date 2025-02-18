Break and enter suspect apprehended by RCMP police service dog

Following a confirmed break and enter at a business on Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, 36-year-old Kieran Pardy was apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog Phox.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. today, police received a report of an alarm sounding at a business. Officers observed fresh foot tracks in the snow. RCMP PSD Phox and his handler, Corporal Rouleau, conducted a track of the suspect. Pardy was located a short time later, hiding in a bush nearby. He was arrested without further incident. Police determined that two neighboring properties had been broken into.

Pardy is charged with two counts of break and enter and breach of a probation order.