Brad Gushue wins unprecedented fifth Brier championship as skip

Brad Gushue won an unprecedented fifth national championship as skip as Team Canada beat Matt Dunstone’s Manitoba rink 7-5 Sunday night at the Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont.

It was a tight game most of the night featuring the top two teams from the tournament. Canada and Manitoba traded single points until the eighth end when Gushue broke it open by scoring three.

With the win, Gushue passed Ernie Richardson, Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Kevin Koe to set a new record for championships by a skip. Team Gushue has now won five of the last seven Briers, twice as Newfoundland and Labrador, twice as Team Canada and once as a wild card team. The rink will now represent Canada at the men’s World Curling Championships in Ottawa April 1-9.

Skip Brad Gushue and third Mark Nichols will be looking to add a second world title to their resumes, which also include Olympic gold and bronze medals. The team also includes Geoff Walker at lead, who has been with the team through its current dynastic run, and E.J. Harnden at second, who joined the team this season after Brett Gallant left to play for Brendan Bottcher in Alberta. Harnden also has an impressive resume, having previously won the Brier with Northern Ontario in 2013 and an Olympic gold medal in 2014.