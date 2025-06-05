Boy succumbs to injuries from collision 

The RNC is investigating a bicycle-vehicle collision in St. John’s, which is now deemed fatal.

The boy involved in a bicycle-vehicle collision in Virginia Park on Monday evening succumbed to the injuries suffered in the collision last night.

This is an absolutely tragic event, and the RNC is asking that anyone in need of mental health support reach out to someone you trust, or contact 811 for guidance.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any information or video footage (CCTV, dash cam, cell phone) in the area around the time of the collision, at 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have any information to assist.