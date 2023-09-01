Bonavista RCMP investigating string of vehicle break-ins

Bonavista RCMP is investigating eight separate break and enters into vehicles in residential areas over the span of two nights.

Two vehicle break and enters were reported to Bonavista RCMP as having occurred sometime overnight on the evening of August 29. Six additional vehicle break and enters were reported as having occurred overnight on August 31, 2023.

The areas where vehicles were broken into are:

Groves Lane

Lench Lane

Sebastian Drive

Faulkner’s Hill

Windlass Drive

Benny’s Road

Police are asking anyone in these areas with video surveillance to please review the footage from 6:00 p.m. on August 29, 2023 up to 9:00 a.m. on August 31, 2023. If you observe any suspicious vehicles, persons or anything that you believe may be helpful to police in this investigation, please call Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333.