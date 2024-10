Bonavista RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred recently at Mackey’s Timber Mart in Catalina. The crime is believed to have occurred sometime over the past week.

Suspect(s) cut a hole in the chain link fence to the exterior lumber yard and stole 46 bundles of shingles, valued at more than $2,500.00. The shingles are described as 3-tab Dakota brand shingles and the color is Rustic Cedar.

The investigation is continuing.