Bonavista RCMP investigates break, enter and theft at a residential property

Bonavista RCMP is investigating a recent break, enter and theft that occurred at a residential property on Strickland’s Lane in Newman’s Cove. Sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2024, while the home owner was away, suspect(s) forced entry into the property. A number of items were stolen, including:

A Kawasaki KLX110 dirt bike. (image attached)

Dewalt DCCS670BR 60V MAX brushless chainsaw

Stihl 250CC chainsaw

Maytag stainless steel stove

Everstart Booster Pack

Canon Rebel camera

One yellow jerry can of diesel

Two red jerry cans of gas

Police are asking anyone in the area of Strickland’s Lane during the time of the break and enter to report any suspicious activity and check any possible surveillance footage.

Anyone having information about this crime, the person(s) responsible, or the current location of the stolen items, is asked to contact Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477