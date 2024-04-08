Bonavista RCMP arrests man and lays numerous charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation and mischief

What began as a report of property damage ended with Bonavista RCMP arresting 30-year-old Tyler Linthorne for multiple offences and executing a search warrant at his Bonavista home.

On March 28, police responded to a report of property damage involving a slingshot being deployed from a vehicle at windows of a residence in Bonavista. A number of windows were smashed. A description of the vehicle was provided and patrols were conducted. The vehicle was not located.

On March 29, police received another report of more windows being broken in the same manner. Officers located the suspect vehicle and identified Linthorne as the driver. Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 235, but it failed to stop and sped away in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Later that day, police located and attempted to stop the vehicle a second time. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed. It was later located abandoned on a street in Bonavista and was impounded.

Linthorne, who was wanted in relation to a number of other crimes, was arrested at his residence without incident and was held in police custody.

A female, who was an occupant of the vehicle when the property damage was committed, was also arrested. She is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000. The woman was released to attend court at a later date.

A search warrant was obtained and searches of Linthorne’s residence and vehicle were conducted. A number of items were seized as evidence.

Linthorne appeared in court on March 30. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Mischief, damage to property under $5000.00 – two counts

Dangerous operation – two counts

Flight from police

Additionally, he was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended. He was remanded into custody and will attend court at a later date.