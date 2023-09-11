Bonavista man charged with multiple offences

Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Keats of Bonavista is facing multiple additional charges following an investigation by Bonavista RCMP into a break and enter and multiple thefts of liquor in the community.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, Keats was arrested in relation to multiple breaches of his court-imposed release conditions imposed just days prior, including a requirement to be on a curfew and to leave Bonavista within 24 hours of his release from custody on September 6, 2023. He was charged with five counts of Breach of a Judicial Release Order.

In addition, an investigation by Bonavista RCMP into a break and enter at a local restaurant and two thefts from convenience stores resulted in the following charges:

Break and Enter

Theft under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a break-in instrument

Mischief – damage to property

Public Mischief

Breach of Judicial Release Order (three counts)

Keats was remanded into custody to appear in court on September 11, 2023 in Clarenville.