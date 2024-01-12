UPDATE: St. John’s International Airport reopens after bomb threat found to be non-credible

The Airport Terminal Building will re-open to the public at 11:30 am today. The RNC, Transport Canada Security and St. John’s International Airport Security have deemed a bomb threat received this morning as a non-credible threat.

Earlier story:

This morning the St.John’s International Airport received a bomb threat.

Police are currently on-site and investigating the credibility of the threat. The public is asked not to proceed to the terminal building. Flight operations have been paused while the investigation is occurring.

Passengers should check with their airline on the status of their flight.

RNC resources have been deployed to the airport. The RNC says the investigation into the validity of the information is in its preliminary stages.

Updates will be provided when information becomes available.