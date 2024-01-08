Blowing snow along some routes this morning

Roads are partly snow-covered on the southern Avalon Peninsula, southwestern coast and parts of the west coast. Elsewhere roads are mostly bare. There is some drifting snow on parts of the Avalon Peninsula, the Gander Bay area and the Great Northern Peninsula.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy sections.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings from tonight to Thursday morning. The MV Gallipoli is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 915 Goose Bay is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Airlines flight 924 is late. There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.