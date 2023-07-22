Blood donors needed as inventory reaches a level of concern

Blood donors are needed this weekend to ensure patients have the blood they need. Canadian Blood Services is asking donors to book and keep their appointments as inventory reaches levels of concern.

The latest blood inventory levels going into the weekend are concerning, and many blood types are needed, especially O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently needs to fill 266 appointments to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of July.

Appointments are required to donate. Same day appointments are available every day at many donor centres.

You can book an appointment at: blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-236-6283.