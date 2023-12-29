Blenders recalled due to fire and laceration hazards

A recall has been issued for BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders due to a fire and laceration hazard.

The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire, and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.

As of December 14, 2023, the company has received one report of fire and approximately ten reports of metal blades breaking in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

Customers owing the product should immediately stop using the product and contact BlendJet for a free replacement.

The company reported that 117,286 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

The affected products were sold from approximately October 2020 to November 2023.