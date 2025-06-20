Blake Shelton to headline Churchill Park Music Festival on July 26

Country superstar Blake Shelton will perform as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s on Saturday, July 26. Opening acts to be announced soon. It’s his second time performing in this province. He entertained a sold-out audience at the 2017 Salmon Festival in Grand Falls-Windsor.



The general on-sale begins Tuesday, June 24 at Noon local time (NDT) and tickets will be available online at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com



The 49-year-old has been delivering country music to a diverse audience for more than 20 years. With 29 #1 singles, 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold and nearly 11 Billion Global Streams, Shelton has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice, among many others.

He is currently climbing the country charts with his new single Texas. Shelton has had a wide array of shows in 2025 so far, including his Live In Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February. His Friends And Heroes Tour kicked off on Feb. 27 in Lexington, KY, and featured Craig Morgan, Deana Carter & Trace Adkins with very special guest Emily Ann Roberts. The Grand Ole Opry member helped celebrate the Opry’s 100th anniversary in March when he hosted a three-hour, star-studded special that will air on NBC.

Shelton returns to the television stage this fall with The Road. Along with Taylor Sheridan, he is an executive producer and will appear in the new singing competition show that will air on CBS.

