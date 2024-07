The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally will visit the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist this weekend as part of the celebrations of the 325th Anniversary of the parish.

Mullally will be the special guest preacher on Sunday. Mullally is the current Bishop of London, the position to which the Anglican community of St. John’s petitioned to establish the Parish of St. John the Baptist in 1699.

The service takes place at 11:00 a.m.