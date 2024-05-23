Big Game Licence Draw Results Available Online

Those who applied for the upcoming big game licence draw can now view the draw results by logging into their Wildlife Information Management System.

Information regarding big game licence allocations, season dates, and payment options are available in the 2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Hunters and trappers interested in learning more details about this year’s quotas, and adjustments to the big game management plan are available in the “New for 2024-25” section of the guide.

Fees are required to be paid by June 30 in order to guarantee receipt of the licence and tags before the start of the big game hunting season.