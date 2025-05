Hunters can now view the results of the 2025-26 big game licence draw on the Wildlife Information Management System website.

In the coming days, applicants will receive an email notification to check their accounts.

Big game season begins Sept. 13 and closes Dec. 31 in most of Newfoundland. In Labrador, the season opens Sept. 13 and closes March 8. Successful applicants should pay fees by 4:30 p.m. on June 30 to ensure they receive their licences in time.