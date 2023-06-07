Bernard ‘Tanny’ Collins appointed Honorary Life President of Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee

One of the most prestigious honours to be bestowed upon a Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee member is Honorary Life President. Today, the committee has announced the appointment of Bernard ‘Tanny’ Collins as Honorary Life President. He is just the fourth person named to this position in the Regatta’s 205-year history.

“The position is reserved for those who have shown a deep commitment to our organization and those whose tireless efforts have not only enhanced the Royal St. John’s Regatta, but fixed-seat rowing on the whole. Mr. Collins’ many years of exemplary service made him an easy choice for this most esteemed designation,” said Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee President, Noelle Thomas-Kennell.

Collins’ history with the Royal St. John’s Regatta goes back to the late 1960s when he started rowing, though many would say his connection to the Regatta was more of a birthright, passed down from the generations before him. Like his grandfather, Patrick Francis Collins, and his father, Bernard Collins, Tanny gave of his time and skills, jumping into an organizational role. Most notably, Mr. Collins was Regatta Committee President from 1987-1988. Under his leadership, the organization’s current governance structure was established; the Hall of Fame was created; and the vision and funding for the refurbished boathouse began. His commitment to the Royal St. John’s Regatta has extended beyond his presidency as evidenced by his family business, PF Collins’, years of support through the sponsorship of crews, races and trophies, as well as the donation of the racing shell, The Broker.

This appointment comes after the passing of Mr. John C. Perlin, CM, CVO, ONL, LLD, in 2022. Previous Honorary Life Presidents include Mr. Jack Reardigan and Mr. Gerry Angel.