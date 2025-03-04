Below normal snowfall a common thread this winter

Snowfall hasn’t been plentiful for most areas of Newfoundland and Labrador this cold season. Other than some streaks of snowy conditions, most areas across the Province have seen less snowfall than usual through the end of February.
Rodney Barney, a Meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, did some digging, and the data concluded that most areas that measure snowfall (not all do) are running significantly below what is typically observed through the end of February.
While significant snowfall is common through March and April (and sometimes May), based on the current long-range forecast, many areas will likely end this winter seeing less snowfall than usual. Whether this is a one-off or a trend that is developing due to climate change is something we will not know for years to come.
