Bell Island RCMP makes arrest in relation to multiple break and enters; arrest warrant issued for second suspect

On Saturday, police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Newell in relation to multiple break and enters, including a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion. Newell has been charged with multiple counts of break and enter, theft and breaching court ordered conditions. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing today.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 36-year-old Francis Mercer in relation to the same break and enters, in addition to other charges of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement. Mercer is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the current location of Francis Mercer, please contact Bell Island RCMP at 709-488-3312.