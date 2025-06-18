Bell Island airstrip reopens to public after Canadian Forces dispose of military shell

Bell Island RCMP is advising the public that the area surrounding the Bell Island airstrip has now reopened.

On Saturday, police was advised that an apparent military artillery shell had been discovered in the ocean by local fishermen. Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Explosives Disposal Unit assessed the item and transported it to a remote location near the airstrip on Bell Island where it has been under constant surveillance by RCMP officers.

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed it had properly disposed of the shell during the evening hours of Tuesday, June 17. As a result, as of Wednesday morning the area has been reopened to the public.