Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop taking place in May

Registration will open on April 2 for the spring 2025 Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop.

Priority will be given to new applicants who apply to register between April 2 and 4. This year’s event will be held at Burry Heights on Salmonier Line on May 23 to 25.

The workshop is an opportunity for women to learn skills that enhance and encourage participation in outdoor activities.

Courses include firearm and archery basics, outdoor cooking, fishing basics, preserving wild foods, orienteering, hiking and backpacking, chainsaw safety, and wildlife photography.

It is designed for individuals 18 years and older and a $295-registration fee covers all meals, accommodations and courses.