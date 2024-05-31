Beaumont Hamel to Service Fogo Island-Change Islands Route

Beginning today the MV Beaumont Hamel will be temporarily servicing the Fogo Island-Change Islands route.

At the same time, the MV Astron will continue to service the route. Both vessels will operate services within the two-vessel summer schedule.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the temporary service change is necessary to accommodate the transfer of goods and services at a higher volume and capacity.

On the Bell Island route, the MV Legionnaire will service the route on an enhanced one-vessel schedule.