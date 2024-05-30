Beaumont-Hamel ferry being sent to Fogo Island-Change Islands

The MV Beaumont Hamel will be temporarily servicing Fogo Island-Change Islands route, beginning June 1. The MV Astron will continue to service the Fogo Island-Change Islands route. Both vessels will operate services within the two-vessel summer schedule.

The temporary service change is necessary to accommodate transfer of goods and services at a higher volume and capacity.

The MV Legionnaire will continue to service the Bell Island route on an enhanced one-vessel schedule.

Information on ferry schedule updates is available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.