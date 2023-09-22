Beaumont Hamel designated UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Beaumont Hamel Memorial in France has been designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site. It’s one of 51 commonwealth war cemeteries to be added to the list. That’s according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

It’s part of a wider plan to give the designation to memorial sites from the First World War.

It was on July 1st, 1916, that the Royal Newfoundland Regiment suffered catastrophic losses in the battle of Beaumont-Hamel.